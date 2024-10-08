Skip to content
ESA Announces Hera Mission: Safeguarding Humanity Against Potential Asteroid Collisions

ESA Announces Hera Mission: Safeguarding Humanity Against Potential Asteroid Collisions

At the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ESA's "Hera" mission, set to launch on Monday at 16:52 UTC, is aiming to take off. This mission aims to improve our defenses against potential future asteroid impacts. "Hera" is all set to examine the consequences of the "Dart" spacecraft's impact on Dimorphos, the smaller section of a binary asteroid pair, which happened two years ago.

The spacecraft will embark on its journey with the assistance of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. While launch delays are quite common in space endeavors, ESA has provided a broad launch window of approximately three weeks to accommodate contingencies. "Hera" will make its rendezvous with the asteroid following a journey spanning over two years.

The success of the "Hera" mission could be impacted if unexpected strikes on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket occur before launch. Moreover, studies of asteroid impacts have shown that mitigation strategies can be more effective after strikes, making the data collected during these events critical.

Latest