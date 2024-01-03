Skip to content
Erzgebirge Aue starts preparation for the second half of the season

Third division soccer team FC Erzgebirge Aue has resumed training for the rest of the second half of the season.

The Erzgebirge Aue logo can be seen on a player's shorts.

Third division soccer team FC Erzgebirge Aue has resumed training for the rest of the second half of the season. After 13 days off, the Veilchen were back at their home training ground on Wednesday. There will be no training camp in the south this year. "There's not much time between the start of training and the first game. A trip to the south would probably mean losing two whole days due to travel to and from the venue," explained sporting director Matthias Heidrich.

Instead, the Auer team will play three test matches in the preparation phase. On Saturday, coach Pavel Dotchev's team will face second division side Hertha BSC, followed by games against regional league sides ZFC Meuselwitz on January 10 and Energie Cottbus on January 13.

On January 19, the Veilchen will open league action in the new year with a home match against Rot-Weiß Essen.

