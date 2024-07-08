Soccer - Erzgebirge Aue sign Herthaner Hoffmann on loan

FC Erzgebirge Aue of the German Third League has found a left-footed central defender at 2. Bundesliga club Hertha BSC. Both clubs announced that Tim Hoffmann will join FC Erzgebirge Aue on loan. The 19-year-old signed for one year and has been training with the Violas in Bad Blankenburg since Sunday.

"We wanted to have all positions doubled occupied, besides Niko Vukančić, we were missing a second central defender with a strong left foot. Tim Hoffmann will fill this gap and has already earned his first spurs in men's football as a junior. That's why we are very happy that it worked out," said Aue's Sport director Matthias Heidrich in the statement.

"We have had very good experiences with the loans of Marten Winkler and Julian Eitschberger to the 3. Liga in recent years, enabling our academy talents to gain experience at a high level. That's also the goal with Tim, as we believe in his potential and are happy that he can prove himself in Aue," said Hertha's Sport director Benjamin Weber.

In the past season, Hoffmann made his debut in the 2. Bundesliga after coming on as a substitute. The 1.84 m tall defender specialist had previously played 16 games in the U19 Bundesliga and was promoted to Hertha BSC's U23 team for the Regionalliga Nordost due to his consistent performances. He has a professional contract with Hertha until 2026.

