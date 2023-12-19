Skip to content
Erzgebirge Aue play to a draw against Ingolstadt

Marcel Bär FC Erzgebirge Aue equalized with a header against Ingolstadt. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
FC Erzgebirge Aue went without a win for the fourth game in a row. The third-division soccer team drew 1:1 (0:1) away from home against FC Ingolstadt. Niko Vukancic (41st, own goal) and Marcel Bär (74th) scored at Audi-Sportpark.

The first half was largely without chances. It was only after a misplaced pass from Marco Schikora on the halfway line that the Schanzers launched their first counter-attack, with Pascal Testroet's shot bouncing off the upper body of Auer's Niko Vukancic and into the goal to make it 1-0. Ingolstadt went into the break a little later with the score at 1-0.

The second half started stronger offensively. Marvin Stefaniak tried from distance in the 46th minute, but placed his shot too centrally. The game remained without any major chances for either side until Marcel Bär equalized in the 74th minute. After a corner from Stefaniak, Bär nodded the ball into the near corner to make it 1:1. The final phase was then hotly contested. Shortly before the end, the hosts from Ingolstadt managed to get dangerously close to the Aue goal again, but were unable to get past Aue keeper Martin Männel. The points were shared.

After the last matchday before the winter break,Aue are in eleventh place for the time being, but can still slip to 14th place, as some games will not be played until Wednesday.

Source: www.stern.de

