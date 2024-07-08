Justice - Eritrea festival: Police officers describe their deployment at the trial

Witness testimonies of several police officers continued the trial about the violent disturbances near the controversial Eritrea-Festival at the Amtsgericht Gießen. A police officer, who was on duty on July 8th of last year during the protests and was directly involved with police vehicles at a barricade, testified about "civil war-like conditions" in Gießen on the second court day.

Within a few minutes that morning, the situation had escalated. He first heard actual "battle cries," followed by numerous people trying to get over the police vehicles, approximately five people attacked and punched him, and he was hit on the shoulder, the police officer stated. He couldn't identify who was involved. "I thought if they all come over the car, they'll kill us."

Police Officer: The worst thing I have experienced in my career

The protesters had thrown stones and bottles and also attacked the officers with wooden planks. To protect himself, he had hidden behind a radio car with a colleague for a short time. Shortly thereafter, numerous other police vehicles and even a water cannon had arrived at the scene of the incident.

His experiences still occupy him, as the police officer clearly indicated. "That's the worst thing I have experienced in my police career." The disturbances were directed against the police and "against the German state."

A 24-year-old is accused in the trial

A 24-year-old is accused in the trial of participating in the protests. The prosecution accuses him of serious breach of peace, assault on execution officers, and grievous bodily harm. According to the judge's view after reviewing video recordings and questioning a police officer, the arrest warrant against the defendant was suspended at the first court session against a bail of 5,000 euros. A verdict was not expected for Monday.

This is the first trial in the judicial aftermath of the events of a year ago in Gießen. According to police reports, a total of 26 police officers and policewomen were injured in the disturbances near the festival in July 2023. According to the view of the Eritrean opponents of the event, the participants of the festival were close to the dictatorial regime in their home country. The opponents had thrown stones, bottles, and lit smoke bombs at the officers, attempted to break through barriers to reach the festival grounds.

The excessive behavior of some individuals during the Eritrea Festival led to a local court trial, with a 24-year-old accused of participating in violent protests and causing civil war-like conditions. The defense attorney argued that the accused's actions were a result of an excess of emotions due to the festival, leading to the breach of peace and assault on execution officers, including grievous bodily harm. The police officer, recounting his trial day experiences, described the violent scene as an excess of chaos, with protesters throwing stones, bottles, and wooden planks, causing injuries to several officers. The process in the local court was lengthy, with witnesses, including the police officer who testified about the excess of violence, providing vital information for the trial. Hesse's justice system aiming to uphold the principles of justice and equality, the trial aims to address the excess of lawlessness and promote a peaceful resolution to future festivals events.

Read also: