Eric Stonestreet expressed feelings of slight hurt after the proposed 'Modern Family' spinoff focusing on his character Mitch and Cam was turned down.

The globe potentially remains oblivious to the post-"Modern Family" lives of Cameron and Mitch.

In a recent chat with Graham Bensinger, Eric Stonestreet, known for portraying Cameron on Modern Family, expressed his discontent over a spinoff series that never materialized.

This proposed show was set to delve into the lives of Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson's on-screen married couple, along with their daughter, Lily, portrayed by Aubrey Anderson Emmons, after their move from California to Missouri.

Stonestreet was ready to hop on board when the idea was presented.

As he explained, "Chris Lloyd, one of the co-creators, and a few writers penned an excellent script that spin-off'ed Jesse and me into our Missouri life. They suggested it, but then they just said, 'No, we don't want to do it.'"

The turndown gave Stonestreet a bit of anxiety due to his fondness for Modern Family.

"I adore my character, I adore the show. I love Jesse. We had a fantastic working relationship. We had incredible chemistry," he shared.

He speculated that they might have viewed him and Ferguson as "the old guys," or something along those lines, undeserving of continuing the characters' journey.

He added, "It was a little bruising, but people make business decisions."

The spinoff would have followed the family, which had added a baby boy to their mix, relocating to the midwest so Cam could chase his dream of becoming a college football coach. Stonestreet believed this was a premise with "slam dunk" potential.

"We had the right people involved. It would have been fantastic. If ABC had given us the green light, I think we'd be on air now," he stated.

Modern Family ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, racking up 22 Primetime Emmy Awards during its tenure.

Despite the promising script and potential success, the proposed spinoff series that would focus on Stonestreet and Ferguson's characters living in Missouri never materialized, leaving a void in Stonestreet's desire for further entertainment within the Modern Family universe.

Stonestreet's enthusiasm for the spinoff, which promised to explore the family's new life in Missouri and their personal growth, was dampened by the decision, leading to a sense of loss in the realm of his beloved entertainment project.

Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons featured in 'Modern Family.' (Photograph by ABC/Bonnie Osborne)

