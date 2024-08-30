Skip to content
Erfurt is seeking a shirt sponsor through a raffle event.

Seeking a sponsor for the jersey, Rot-Weiß Erfurt adopts an unconventional technique. The team is offering tickets instead. Yet, these tickets don't come at a budget-friendly price.

The Erfurt's Steigerwald Stadium is currently seeking a jersey sponsor through a raffle undertaking by the local football club.

Rot-Weiß Erfurt is shaking things up in their quest for a new team jersey sponsor. This lower league football club is aiming to secure a new financial benefactor through an unconventional method: a lottery. Interested individuals can buy chances for €2,400. The draw is scheduled for as early as Tuesday. Last season, as reported by Bild, Rot-Weiß Erfurt supposedly earned €100,000 from jersey sponsorship.

Franz Gerber, the club's managing director, shared his thoughts with the Thüringer Allgemeine. "Seeing as difficult situations may sometimes demand unconventional responses, we're now approaching shirt promotion in a completely distinct manner," he said. The grand prize is a jersey sponsorship lasting until the 20th matchday, beginning with the Thuringia derby against FC Carl Zeiss Jena on Wednesday. The runner-up prize includes sponsorship from the 21st to the 34th matchday. Various other advertising slots will also be up for grabs through this lottery.

In this unique approach, Rot-Weiß Erfurt is participating in a lottery to find a sponsor for their regional football league team jersey. The winning bidder will secure a jersey sponsorship until the 20th matchday in the upcoming season.

