German Federal StatesNewserfurtcathedral squarechristmasneedsleisure timechristmas marketthuringiamunicipalities

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Lights shine at the Erfurt Christmas market. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Market on the cathedral square - Erfurt Christmas market reaches one million visitors

One million visitors have strolled through Erfurt's Christmas market so far this year. The figure was reached at 5.01 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the state capital Erfurt. It is not possible to say exactly who the millionth guest is. "Counts are taken at several entrances and the figures are transmitted electronically. A final assessment will be made after the 173rd Erfurt Christmas Market closes its doors on December 22, 2023." The market was opened on November 28 with a tower brass band and gospel choir. Last year, 831,000 people visited the market on the cathedral square, according to the statement.

Source: www.stern.de

