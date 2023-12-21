State capital - Erfurt becomes home to the Agency for Transfer and Innovation

Erfurt will be home to the new German Agency for Transfer and Innovation (DATI). This was announced by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research on Thursday. Politicians from Thuringia welcomed the decision.

According to the ministry, the aim of the new institution is to bring research results to application and to people more quickly and effectively. "I am sure that Erfurt will be an excellent starting point for better and faster transfer in our state," explained Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) in a statement. The establishment of the agency was agreed in the coalition agreement.

The decision to choose Erfurt as the location was based on a recommendation from the founding commission. In particular, the issues of embedding the agency in a lively environment for transfer and innovation, accessibility and attractiveness for talent were weighed up.

At the start, rental space in the city center of Erfurt is planned. There are later plans to integrate the agency into the ICE City East urban development project.

Thuringia's Economics Minister Wolfgang Tiefensee (SPD) called the move a signal of recognition for Thuringia's success as an up-and-coming technology and economic region. Erfurt's Lord Mayor Andreas Bausewein (SPD) was delighted: "We are proud that Erfurt has been chosen as the headquarters for an important federal agency." Among other things, Erfurt's central location and good transport links speak in its favor. "We are looking forward to many high-quality jobs that will make the city even more attractive for the immigration of skilled workers."

The Federal Government Commissioner for Eastern Germany, Carsten Schneider, welcomed the choice of location. "The decision to locate the German Agency for Transfer and Innovation (DATI) in Erfurt strengthens eastern Germany as a location for innovation," explained the SPD politician, who himself comes from the city, according to a press release. The decision proves that the Thuringian state capital is an excellent location for innovation.

