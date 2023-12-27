Gaza war - Erdogan sees "no difference" between Netanyahu and Hitler

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he sees "no difference" between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler. "There is no difference between the actions of Netanyahu and Hitler," Erdogan said in Ankara on Wednesday. However, Netanyahu is "richer than Hitler" and receives "all kinds of support" from the USA and other Western countries, the Turkish president added.

Erdogan had recently caused outrage on several occasions with his statements on the Gaza war. For example, he described Israel as a "terrorist state" and Netanyahu as the "butcher of Gaza" due to the military operation against the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In contrast, Erdogan called Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the USA and the EU, a "liberation group".

Netanyahu: Erdogan is the last person allowed to preach morality

Netanyahu sharply criticized Erdogan for his new statements. "Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and holds the world record for the imprisonment of journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us," Erdogan said. Israel's army is fighting the "most heinous and brutal terrorist organization in the world" in the Gaza Strip: Hamas had "committed crimes against humanity".

The Gaza war began on October 7 with Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel. Hundreds of Hamas fighters had invaded Israel and committed atrocities, mainly against civilians. According to Israeli figures, around 1140 people were killed and 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

In response to the Hamas attack, Israel has since launched massive attacks on the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 21,100 people have been killed so far.

