Erdogan presents a vase as a birthday gift to Putin, drawing delight from the Kremlin.

Turkish Leader Erdogan Presents Putin with a Gorgeous Vase for His BirthdayAccording to Russian news agency TASS, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a stunning vase for his birthday. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7th. Erdogan sent his gift before his telephone conversation with Putin, which took place on the same day, Ushakov reported. "It's a fantastic vase," Ushakov said.

20:41 Zelensky Accuses North Korea of Sending Soldiers to Russian ForcesAccording to Zelensky, North Korea is not only supplying weapons to Russia but also personnel to its forces. "We're seeing an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's not just about the transfer of weapons anymore. It's actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the military occupation troops," the Ukrainian president said in his evening address, urging his country's partners to strengthen their support. The frontline needs more support, Ukraine needs greater long-range capabilities and more critical supplies for its forces. "It's about increasing pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger war," Zelensky said.

20:19 Ukraine's "Victory Plan" to be Published SoonThe first details of Ukraine's "Victory Plan" are set to be published in the coming days, according to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in an interview with ZDF. The plan includes military, diplomatic, and economic steps to force Russia to the negotiating table. It also involves sanctions against Russia.

19:51 Ukrainian Troops Repel large Russian AttackUkrainian paratroopers claim to have repelled a large Russian attack near Kurachove in eastern Ukraine. A Russian column of about 25 armored fighting vehicles and five tanks was discovered by air reconnaissance while approaching, the paratrooper command reported on Facebook. The Russian troop buildup was then destroyed by Ukrainian artillery and kamikaze drones, with seven armored fighting vehicles and two tanks destroyed. These claims cannot be independently verified at this time.

19:12 Albanian PM Rama: "Putin's Attack on Ukraine Helped EU Accession Readiness"Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is hoping that the Western Balkans summit at the Chancellery will finally result in a final agreement on the regional free trade agreement CEFTA and aims to bring his country to EU accession readiness by 2030. "Tomorrow will be important to... finalize the CEFTA mechanism," Rama said in a Reuters TV interview ahead of the Western Balkans conference at the Chancellery. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that a breakthrough had been achieved in negotiations on the Central European trade agreement, which is seen as preparation for EU accession. Rama praised the so-called Berlin Process, which started in 2014 and has actually strengthened cooperation between the six Western Balkan countries and brought them closer to the EU. Paradoxically, Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine also helped, Rama said. "That was the moment when the European Union recognized that the geopolitical strategy of the Western Balkans was not only good in theory but also important in practice," Rama said. Since the Russian attack, there has been "a real change of pace" in negotiations between the EU and Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. The goal of his government is for Albania to be accession-ready by 2030, at which point it will have to be seen whether the EU is capable of accepting it.

18:47 Russians Attack Nikopol with Kamikaze DronesRussian troops attacked the Ukrainian city of Nikopol four times during the day, using kamikaze drones, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration of Dnipropetrovsk, on Telegram. Two cars were damaged, but no one was injured. Experts are investigating the extent of the damage caused. There were 20 attacks on Nikopol the previous day, according to the news agency "Ukrinform".

18:17 Ukraine Reports 80 Engagements Along Front LinesSince the beginning of the day, there have been 80 engagements along the front lines, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post. Of these, 18 battles are still ongoing in seven sectors of the front. The Russian army shelled border settlements in the Sumy region with artillery from Russian territory. Additionally, the Russian army carried out air strikes on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, using 13 guided bombs.

17:51 Execution of Ukrainian POWs: Sybiha Calls for International Arrest WarrantsFollowing a report of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has called on the international community for help. He has demanded that the International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants against the "Russian executioners and torturers," as he wrote on X. Simultaneously, he called for international observers and doctors to be granted access to prisoner-of-war camps. "Executions are becoming more frequent, with 95 percent of prisoners of war reportedly tortured according to UN figures," he lamented. The background to this is reports of the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after exhausting their ammunition during fighting in the Russian region of Kursk. According to Ukrainian media reports, they were executed on the spot. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv has since launched an investigation, as reported by the "Ukrainska Prawda" (see entry 15:39 UTC).

17:27 International sanctions against Iran contemplated over ballistic missile supply to Russia: EU foreign ministers to deliberate on new penalties against IranThe EU's senior diplomats will mull over imposing fresh sanctions against Iran at an assembly in Luxembourg on Monday. The alliance and its partners accuse Iran of dispatching ballistic missiles to Russia. Another significant point of discussion is the situation in Ukraine, with a virtual meeting scheduled with the fresh Ukrainian foreign minister Andrij Sybiha. The EU has authorized another financial aid package worth 35 billion euros for Ukraine's support.

17:10 Rutte, new NATO head, heads to Germany for conference with PistoriusThe new NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, commences a journey to Germany for a summit with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. As per NATO, Rutte will visit the brand-new NATO assistance chiefdom for Ukraine in Wiesbaden on Monday, side by side with Pistorius, as previously announced by Rutte's former roleholder, Jens Stoltenberg, at the NATO summit in July. Prior to his trip to Wiesbaden, Rutte intends to stop by the headquarters of the Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian city of Mons, as reported by NATO.

16:45 Moscow alleges destructive aerial bombardments on Ukrainian troops near KurskMoscow contends it has bombarded a Ukrainian troop concentration in close proximity to the Russian western boundary region of Kursk with precision-guided bombs. The attack focused on a "significant stronghold and a Ukrainian force group," the Defense Ministry claims, failing to disclose any details concerning the attack's aftermath. Independent verification of Russian statements is currently not feasible. So far, the Ukrainian authorities have remained silent on the matter.

16:20 Allegations of German Armed Forces collaboration with Russian troops in competitionThe German Defense Ministry is inquiring into allegations that German soldiers might have competed against Russian military personnel. The "Bild" newspaper has reported this, referencing the international military sports organization CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire). As per the report, archery competitions organized by CISM took place in Bangladesh around the end of February 2024. The newspaper has published a photograph displaying Russian soldiers alongside the commander of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. Furthermore, Lithuania has openly criticized the German Defense Ministry's actions. Since 2022, Lithuania has avoided partaking in competitions involving Russia. According to sources in Lithuania's Defense Ministry, Russia's intent is to secure international approval despite ongoing sanctions. In response to the disclosed photographs, the German Defense Ministry held a meeting to discuss the matter on Friday. "The German military servicemembers attending the CISM competition were cautioned. It was emphasized that such photographs are not appropriate," an official from the German Defense Ministry told the newspaper.

15:39 Ukraine accuses Russia of killing captured soldiersUkrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinez has advocated for an investigation into reports that Russian soldiers have slain Ukrainian prisoners of war. Lubinez has highlighted this as "another heinous act committed by the Russians" in messages to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lubinez asserted through the Telegram messaging app. According to the Ukrainian analysis platform "DeepState," which is affiliated with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russian troops shot and killed nine Ukrainian "drone operators and contractors" who had already surrendered on Thursday in the Russian region of Kursk. In early October, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office announced that Russian troops had executed 16 captive Ukrainian soldiers in the contested Ukrainian region of Donetsk. The Russian administration has yet to issue a retort.

15:13 British intelligence suggests Russian war practices exaggeration in Black Sea exercisesBritish intelligence has suggested that Russia potentially inflated the scale of military exercises it conducted in the Black Sea last September. The report asserts that the purpose of the OKEAN-24 exercise was principally to showcase the fleet's capabilities amidst the ongoing conflict. Russia is believed to have been hesitant to carry out naval exercises in the Black Sea due to the ongoing conflict. This is according to the British Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence data. Russia had earlier halted its annual naval exercises involving all its forces over the past two years. Before 2022, Russia would often stage exercises with all its forces, but the last two were presumably abandoned due to the conflict in Ukraine, as suggested by the Russian General Staff. As per the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia has lost 28 warships and one submarine since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian defenders are reportedly decreasing Russia's fleet in the Black and Azov seas with homemade marine drones and weaponry. Notably, the Ukrainian military reportedly sank the guided missile cruiser "Moskva" in April 2022, which was the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet.

14:38 Suspected Russian exploitation of intellectually disabled children's labor for war machineryA collaboration between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups has allegedly uncovered a reprehensible and inhumane practice. It has been reported that Russia is employing intellectually disabled children to construct weapons for its aggressive conflict against Ukraine. Ukraine's news agency "Ukrinform" has reported this, citing the platform "Resolute Square." A Russian volunteer group's Telegram channel allegedly released gruesome videos displaying intellectually disabled children and adults being utilized for uncompensated labor in the production of parts for Russia's war machinery. Further investigations have supposedly linked the organization "Craftsmen" responsible for employing these exploited workers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" providing these workers, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's office.

Russian Leader Vladimir Putin is still up for a chat with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as per Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov. Peskov expressed that they've consistently kept their door open for interactions, talking to Russian news agency Interfax. However, there's been no proposal from the German side for a telephone conversation as of yet. This response comes in response to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's claim on Friday, stating that Putin apparently no longer fancies chatting with Scholz over the phone.

13:58 Gynecologist: Russian Power Abuse Leads to Two Waves of Sexual Violence

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh helps Ukrainian women who've suffered sexual violence at the hands of Russians in captured territories. According to her observations, it's not about sexual satisfaction, but about asserting power. The victims range from five to 74 years old. Lelyukh shared with "New Voice of Ukraine" that sexual violence in the occupied regions generally transpires in two waves. The first wave occurs during territorial invasions when the invading forces aim to demonstrate their control. Surprisingly, many women manage to survive these attacks, according to the physician. The second wave unfolds when Russian troops withdraw from previously occupied territories, ending brutally and traumatically for the women. "It's shocking to see the extent of human cruelty, not just from one madman but multiple individuals," she expressed.

13:31 Biden Skips Ramstein Summit During Germany Trip

U.S. President Joe Biden is rescheduling his postponed Germany visit for the following Friday, as reported by Reuters, depending on unnamed government sources. The visit will transform into a more restrained working visit. The initial plan for a Ramstein summit of western heads of state and government to support Ukraine will not be revived, given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming Europe tour.

12:49 Russia Claims Control Over Another Village Near Pokrovsk

Russian forces have presumably captured another village in their advance across eastern Ukraine, as stated by the Russian defense ministry. The troops have reportedly seized control of the village of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka is situated on a highway south-east of the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, acting as a significant logistical hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been defending itself against intense Russian attacks for several months now.

12:20 Zelensky Pushes for Swift Military Aid - 900 Bombs Dropped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages immediate aid during his battle against the Russian aggressor, following his visit to Germany and other EU countries. "Time is of the essence – a firm message must be conveyed," Zelensky wrote in "X." "Our allies have the capacity to provide the required quantity and quality of air defense systems, pass decisions enabling our long-range capabilities, and facilitate the prompt provision of defense aid to our troops," he wrote. The Russians dropped around 900 guided missiles over Ukraine last week.

11:58 Iran Slams Proposed EU Sanctions Over Missile Export to Russia

Iran condemns the EU's planned sanctions related to missile supplies to Russia. "I have repeatedly stated that Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to news agency Insa. As a result, the proposed EU sanctions are considered unjustified and a pretext to put more pressure on Iran, according to the minister. The EU is set to impose new sanctions the following day, targeting companies and individuals associated with Iran's ballistic missile program and arms supplies to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine Implicates Russia in Potential Execution of Nine POWs

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has brought a concern to the UN regarding the possible execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians. "Social media rumors suggest the possible execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region by Russians," Lubinets said on Telegram. Such actions would violate the Geneva Conventions, explaining that prisoners of war must be treated humanely, protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity. They must be released and brought home immediately after the end of hostilities.

10:52 Documentary on Russian Sexual Violence Wins Film Award

A documentary titled "He came back," which exposes sexual atrocities during Russian occupation of Kiyv and Kherson regions in 2022, has won a Czech film award in Prague. The film comprises testimonials from two survivors and their subsequent identification of perpetrators and commanding officers. In one instance, the film team reconstructed a crime scene in the occupied Donetsk region. The documentary reveals 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, which experts believe is only a small fraction of the total scale.

10:22 Zelensky to Present Victory Plan Publicly

Ukraine's President Zelensky will soon present his "Victory Plan" to his population, according to an advisor to the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan comprises five points, integrating both military and diplomatic components, including an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO. The specifics of the plan remain undisclosed as of now. The goal of the plan is to bolster Ukraine's upcoming negotiation stance and apply pressure on Russia for a just peace, Ukraine claims.

09:37 Russian forces gain edge with prohibited Starlink terminalsRussian military forces have seen an upgrade in precision and agility, thanks to the illicit use of Starlink terminals. These devices permit them to enhance attack coordination, deploy more drones, and direct precise artillery fire at Ukrainian troops. Six Ukrainian soldiers from different units in Donetsk, as reported by the "Washington Post", claim that these terminals enable commanders to obtain live drone feeds of the battlefield and maintain secure communication between troops. Despite the prohibition on selling these terminals to Moscow, like many other US electronics, a clandestine Starlink market is said to be operational, aiding Russian forces at the front.

09:16 Poland prepares US missile base debutPoland's authorities have announced that a US missile defense base will soon become active in the northern part of the country. According to "Ukrainska Pravda", the base near Puck on the Baltic coast is scheduled to go live within weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has mentioned that negotiations are underway with the US to permit the missile defense systems to intercept not only Iranian missiles heading towards the US but also Russian missiles approaching Poland.

08:51 Ukraine alleges overnight Russian drone and missile attacksRussia attacked Ukraine during the night with 68 drones and four missiles, as reported by Ukrainian sources. Two Iskander ballistic missiles hit the regions of Poltava and Odessa, the Ukrainian air force reported via Telegram. Two guided missiles were launched at the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Air defense units reportedly shot down 31 drones, while 36 others were likely disrupted by electronic warfare. One drone was still in the air by morning.

08:17 Ukraine reports enemy casualties of 1,300 troops in the past 24 hoursThe General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reports a total of 1,300 enemy casualties within 24 hours. This brings the combined count of wounded or deceased Russian troops since the war began in February 2022 to approximately 669,000. Additionally, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed during the same period. Forty-five Russian drones were reportedly downed.

07:48 Russia claims to have downed 13 Ukrainian dronesRussia claims to have shot down 13 Ukrainian drones throughout the night in three border regions. The Russian air defense destroyed six drones over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and one over the Bryansk region, according to the Kremlin's defense ministry, as reported via Telegram.

07:16 DeepState reports Ukrainian advances in DonetskDeepState, a group of military analysts, reports Ukrainian successes in the Donetsk Oblast during the night. Near the city of Novohrodivka, the Ukrainians reportedly reclaimed lost positions from the Russians. Meanwhile, DeepState also reports Russian gains in the area, with Moscow's forces making advances near the settlement of Veselaya.

06:30 Lithuania votes - all major parties support Ukraine aidLithuanians are casting their votes today for a new parliament. Polls suggest a change in government will likely occur, with the Social Democrats set to replace the current ruling conservative Homeland Union as the strongest party. Additionally, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" could make history by becoming the first populist party to enter parliament in the Baltic state of only 2.8 million inhabitants. All major parties concur that Ukraine must continue to receive aid and that defense against Russia should be strengthened.

04:39 Research indicates Russia is sending older soldiers to warThe soldiers Russia is sending to fight in Ukraine are getting older. A study by the Russian oppositional media project Mediazona in collaboration with BBC Russia reveals that of the roughly 73,000 soldiers killed since Russia's invasion of its neighbor, the majority were between 21 and 23 years old during the first six months of the war. Due to conscription, prisoner use, and volunteer recruitment, the age distribution has shifted. In particular, the majority of volunteers are between 48 and 50 years old, according to Mediazona.

01:05 Zelensky seeks to ramp up Ukrainian weapons production with Western aidUkrainian President Zelensky aims to significantly expand weapons production through Western investment. "Our industrial capabilities allow us to produce far more drones, shells, and military equipment than our nation's financial resources can accommodate," Zelensky claims in his evening video message. The West can provide the necessary funding, especially since many allies may not currently be able to contribute as much to Ukraine due to their own weapon shortages. During his visit to Paris, a new Ukrainian-French collaboration was discussed, which will now be further developed by defense ministers.

23:31 Zelensky declares Ukrainian hold on Kursk border regionAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has tried to drive back our positions, but we are successfully holding the designated lines," Zelensky said in his evening video address. The Russian Ministry of Defense had previously reported that its forces had recaptured two villages in Kursk. In August, around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers entered Kursk in one of the largest attacks on Russian territory since the February 2022 war commenced, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

