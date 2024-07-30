Erdogan calls on children to kiss hands

In Turkey, a hand kiss is a sign of respect and affection. At an event in the north of the country, President Erdogan demands this gesture from a young boy. When the boy hesitates for a moment, he receives a slap.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slapped a child during an opening ceremony for a social housing project in the province of Rize. Videos from the event, which took place on Saturday, show this. Media reports say Erdogan reprimanded the boy because he initially refused a traditional hand kiss.

In the short clip, two boys enter the stage with their parents and approach Erdogan. The Turkish president extends his hand to both. When the first boy doesn't kiss Erdogan's hand but looks at him for a while, Erdogan gives the boy a light slap. Afterwards, the 70-year-old reportedly gives the child a banknote.

According to Turkish TV channel Halk TV, another child also felt Erdogan's hand on their face on Saturday. In a short video sequence, Erdogan is seen signing a Turkish national team jersey at a neighborhood meeting in the city of Güneysu. After the child hesitates, they finally kiss Erdogan's hand. Erdogan responds with a tap on the cheek.

In Turkey, the hand kiss is traditionally a sign of respect, loyalty, and affection, practiced by younger people towards older ones. Children and young people kiss the hands of their grandparents, who then kiss their grandchildren's cheeks to express their love. Older people who are considered for a hand kiss can also be parents, relatives, acquaintances, or teachers. The hand of a younger or same-aged person is not kissed.

The European Union expresses concern over the incident involving Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slapping a child during a hand kiss ritual. Critics within the EU question the president's use of violence towards a young boy during a public event.

