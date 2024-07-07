Erdoğan berates UEFA on the plane after Turkey's exit

For the EM quarter-final match of the Turkish football team, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan makes a last-minute trip to Berlin. In the Olympiastadion, he witnesses a narrow loss against the Netherlands. Upon return, he criticizes unfair treatment of his team by UEFA regarding Merih Demiral's gesture.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sharply criticized UEFA's two-match ban for Merih Demiral following the Euros for the so-called "Wolf's Salute" gesture. "To make it clear: The UEFA ban on Merih significantly affected the championship," said the head of state to journalists during the return flight from the Berlin quarter-final against the Netherlands (1:2), according to the Anadolu News Agency. "This is inexplicable, it's a purely political decision," Erdoğan continued: "In fact, this is a punishment for Turkey as a nation."

Demiral had shown the sign of the far-right and ultranationalist organization "Grey Wolves" during the Eight-finals against Austria (2:1), in which he scored both Turkish goals. The 26-year-old was suspended from UEFA for two games due to this. The team, however, did not let this affect them. "Our national team reacted to the injustice with spectacular football on the field," remarked Erdoğan.

Erdoğan shakes hands in the team bus

Neither the organization nor the gesture is banned in Germany. The "Grey Wolves" are, however, under observation by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The "Wolf's Salute" typically expresses allegiance or sympathy with the Turkish ultranationalist Grey Wolves movement and its ideology. In Turkey, it is used by the ultranationalist MHP party, which is a partner in the government under President Erdoğan.

Before his return flight, the Turkish head of state visited the players in the bus, shook their hands, and consoled them for the quarter-final elimination. "I congratulate all of you. Although we achieved this result here today, you are our champions," Erdoğan told his countrymen. Even Demiral's hand was shaken by the President, as TV images showed.

Demiral had previously denied any "hidden message" behind his gesture. "What I celebrated had something to do with my Turkish identity," he said after the match against Austria. The incident caused high waves and led to political tensions, including the recalling of ambassadors by both Germany and Turkey.

In the lead-up to the International match of the European Football Championship 2024, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expresses his support for the Turkish soccer team. Despite Turkey's challenging 1:2 loss against Turkey in the Berlin quarter-final against the Netherlands, Erdoğan highlights the team's resilience and exceptional performance on the field.

