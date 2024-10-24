Equinor surpasses anticipated earnings to some extent.

Facing a decrease in oil prices, Equinor, Norway's oil giant, experienced a dip in earnings, leading to a decline in revenues and profits. Despite this, the company managed to report a decent quarter in other aspects, failing to meet its renewable energy production goals, however.

During the summer, Equinor's earnings took a hit, but the impact was softened due to higher gas prices and enhanced production levels, resulting in profits exceeding projections.

The company's operating result, as per its preferred measurement, saw a year-on-year decrease from $7.9 billion to $6.9 billion, which slightly fell short of the expected $7.1 billion according to analysts' consensus. The net income fell slightly, from $2.5 billion to $2.3 billion, mirroring predictions made by analysts. Revenue witnessed a slight decrease of 2% to $25.4 billion, primarily due to a drop in oil prices.

Shareholders were rewarded with a quarterly dividend of $0.35, along with an additional $0.35 special dividend, just as in the previous quarter. Equinor also initiated the fourth phase of its share buyback program, worth $1.6 billion.

The company anticipates stable oil and gas production levels for the year. It now expects to invest around $12 billion to $13 billion, a decrease from the initial $13 billion figure. Equinor has revised its target for increasing electricity generation from renewable energy sources by 50% year-on-year, down from its initial goal of 70%. This change is attributable to slower progress on the Dogger Bank A wind farm.

Recently, Equinor acquired a 9.8% stake in Danish offshore wind giant Orsted, for approximately $2.5 billion, making it Orsted's second-largest shareholder after the Danish state. Equinor's long-term goal is to amass renewable energy capacity of between 12-16 gigawatts by 2030, up from less than one gigawatt as of the end of 2023. Orsted reported a loss of around $225 million in the second quarter, caused by delays and the abandonment of a project.

The decrease in oil prices negatively impacted not only Equinor but also other oil companies, leading to reduced earnings and profits.

