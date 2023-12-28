Social affairs - Equality: women are catching up - far from parity

Equality between women and men in Hamburg has improved, but is still a long way from parity. "Women in Hamburg still earn 21 percent less than men and at the same time do the lion's share of unpaid family work," said Equal Opportunities Senator Katharina Fegebank (Greens) on Wednesday, referring to the Hanseatic city's new, third Gender Equality Monitor. As a result, they are significantly more affected by poverty in old age than men. Whether in education, at work or in leisure activities such as sport - women are disadvantaged in all areas. We must "counteract this effectively", said Fegebank.

The Gender Equality Monitor uses more than 75 indicators to depict the life situation of women in Hamburg. The first digital monitor dates back to 2019 and was updated for the first time in 2020/21. It was reportedly compiled by the Equal Opportunities Authority and the Statistics Office North. For the first time, the University of Hamburg provided scientific support for the Gender Equality Monitor.

According to the monitor, the number of women in management positions in public companies has risen to 22 percent. Men are also taking on more care work. However, traditional role models in relation to training occupations and career choices have hardly changed. For example, the proportion of women in medical training occupations remains above average at 70 percent, while the proportion of women in so-called MINT training occupations has increased slightly to 13 percent. At Hamburg's universities, the proportion of women is now 53 percent. Nevertheless, women in Hamburg, as well as nationwide, receive lower wages and pensions and are more affected by loss of income and poverty in old age than men.

"As part of the scientific support, we tried to base the Hamburg Gender Equality Monitor on the findings of gender research and a list of criteria from the United Nations," said economics professor Miriam Beblo. This has made it possible to document the realities of life more comprehensively. Nevertheless, there are still blind spots. Namely, where gender-specific data was not available and intersectional analyses with other structural characteristics such as origin and religion were not possible.

Gender Equality Monitor 2023

