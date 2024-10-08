Environmental analysis delivers striking statistics.

Despite countless warnings about climate change over the decades, humanity is still headed in the wrong direction, as per a recent report from a research team. This is their finding, while simultaneously suggesting practical strategies.

Just a month prior to the upcoming UN climate conference in Baku, the research team releases alarming statistics. Out of the 35 key indicators they evaluate annually, 25 have hit record highs, with most having detrimental effects on the climate. Maintaining the current course, the world is projected to witness a 2.7-degree temperature increase by 2100.

Published in the journal "BioScience", this report is spearheaded by William Ripple from Oregon State University (USA). Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), and Stefan Rahmstorf, a PIK researcher, are also part of the team.

For half a century, the researchers note, global warming has been accurately forecasted. Regardless, we're still going the wrong way; fossil fuel emissions have soared to an all-time high. This assessment is based on countless studies, the experts caution.

Some critical indicators at record levels, as per the report:

*Greenhouse Gases: 2023 saw a 2.1% rise in energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, reaching an all-time high of over 40 billion tons of CO2. China, the USA, and India collectively contribute to over half of these emissions.

*Oceans: 2023 saw the oceans storing more heat energy and having higher acidity levels than ever before. Heatwaves in 2021 and 2023 resulted in mass fish die-offs.

*Forests: Global forest loss due to fires hit a record high of 11.9 million hectares in 2023. Total annual forest loss ranked third highest. While deforestation rates in the Brazilian Amazon decreased, reports claim.

*Livestock: The number of livestock animals, such as cattle, sheep, and goats, releasing methane—a greenhouse gas—has never been higher than in 2023.

*Energy: While renewable energy sources like wind and solar are at their highest levels, they seem to largely offset the escalating energy demand. "Fossil fuel consumption is still approximately 14 times higher than renewable energy consumption," the study concludes. Fossil fuel subsidies reached a record high in 2022.

According to a cited survey, climate scientists are cautious: Out of 380 respondents in 2024, only 6% were optimistic about limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. 18% expect a 2-degree increase, 35% a 2.5-degree increase, 26% a 3-degree increase, and the remaining 16% are even more pessimistic. "We are already in the midst of an unprecedented climate shift that poses a threat to life on Earth like never before," warns Ripple, as per a statement released by his university.

Solutions exist

"In a world of finite resources, the idea of unlimited growth is a dangerous illusion," the researchers argue, offering solutions such as a swift transition away from fossil fuels, which can potentially be achieved through a high enough global carbon tax, "able to curb emissions among the wealthy and generate funds for urgently needed climate protection and adaptation programs." Methane emissions should carry a cost as well.

"Bold, transformative change is needed: drastic reduction in excessive consumption and waste, especially among the wealthy," the researchers insist, along with advocating for birth control through women's empowerment and education, promoting plant-based diets, and implementing a non-growth-oriented economy that prioritizes social justice. Ecosystems must be restored. "The future of humanity relies on our creativity, ethics, and persistence," the team concludes.

