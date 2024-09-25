Skip to content
Environmental advocates engage in discussions with airport authorities.

In May, as per the reports from ADV, roughly 19.7 million travelers opted for German airports.
Despite having contrasting viewpoints, reps from the Last Gen Climate Squad engaged with airport association reps under ADV. No settlements, contracts, or outcomes were reported, as shared by Rolf M., spokesperson for the Last Gen Squad. They found the discussion fascinating, delving into which flights are vital and how they could align with future transportation methods. However, as M. pointed out, they didn't receive substantial responses to these queries.

The airport association spoke about the discussions being rational, yet they didn't result in a unified standpoint. They emphasized how air traffic boosts economic growth from their standpoint and offered up plans to cut down emissions.

They defended their stance, asserting that the CO2 emissions from airports had tumbled by almost 60% since 2010 until 2023. The association took issue with the Last Gen Squad's activities at German airports in recent months, as stated in their release.

Last Gen Squad Climate Enthusiasts had perpetuated disruptions at numerous airports in Germany, protesting for enhanced climate safety.

The airport association acknowledged the climate activists' concerns, emphasizing their own efforts to reduce emissions. Despite the activists' disruptions at German airports, the association argued that air traffic emissions had significantly decreased.

