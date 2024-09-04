- Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was apprehended in Copenhagen.

In the Danish capital, Copenhagen, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was apprehended during a solidarity rally for Palestine. Images from publications like "Politiken" and "Ekstra Bladet," along with a clip from the event's organizers on Instagram, depicted Thunberg, 21, being escorted out of a university building by authorities, donning a Palestinian keffiyeh. Her fellow protesters echoed their support with chants of, "You are not alone!"

Copenhagen police confirmed the detainment of six individuals, but failed to specify if Thunberg was among them. The arrestees faced allegations of trespassing, as stated on the online forum X.

Thunberg herself posted clips of the demonstration outside an administrative building at the University of Copenhagen (KU) on her Instagram account. She explained that the protest stemmed from the university's failure to meet demands, including an institutional academic boycott involving a halt in cooperation with Israeli universities, owing to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Advocacy group Students against Occupation has been urging the university to adopt this stance for a while now. The educational establishment's administrative and museum buildings are situated in the heart of Copenhagen, nestled close to the city's Great Synagogue.

Having amassed influence through social media, Greta Thunberg has been vocal about the adversities confronting the Palestinian populace in the Gaza Strip since the inception of the Gaza war in October 2023. Her previous apprehensions primarily stemmed from climate change protests. In May, Thunberg was also expelled by law enforcement during a protest against Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in southern Sweden.

The Copenhagen police statement did not explicitly mention Greta Thunberg among the six individuals arrested for trespassing. Despite being escorted out by authorities, Thunberg was subsequently arrested during the solidarity rally.

Read also: