Entrepreneurs undertook the task of treating polluted earth in Garzweiler.

Two construction industry professionals are under scrutiny for allegedly deceiving their clients regarding the disposal of contaminated soil. They were supposed to safely dispose of the toxic substance, but instead, they transported it to the Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine and concealed the nature of their cargo in the dump.

In an announcement made by the State Criminal Police Office in Düsseldorf and the Public Prosecutor's Office in Dortmund, six individuals are under investigation for this illegal dumping of hazardous soil. They are accused of transporting "heaps" of soil contaminated with harmful substances. On January 25, 26 search warrants were executed.

As per investigators, the suspects allegedly forged numerous delivery documents from disposal companies to save money on paid storage of toxic soil waste. They also defrauded their clients: The suspects are believed to have presented forged receipts to their clients, suggesting a legitimate disposal and charging them accordingly.

The investigation, as stated by the State Criminal Police Office and the Public Prosecutor's Office, primarily focuses on a 56-year-old entrepreneur and his 24-year-old son, along with four other suspects. Searches were conducted in various locations, including Grevenbroich, Jüchen, and Krefeld. Over 150 officers were involved. The charges include soil polluting, document forgery, and commercial fraud.

Subcontractors covered up the scheme

The contaminated soil, according to investigators, originated from major construction projects. The prime suspects are said to have employed various subcontractors for transportation. The investigation was initiated following a criminal complaint from the Regional Government in Düsseldorf. The case was then handed over to the State Criminal Police Office and a division of the Public Prosecutor's Office in Dortmund that focuses on environmental crimes. The investigation continues.

The Garzweiler open-cast mine is a mining region situated in the Rhenish brown coal mining district, northwest of Cologne. For decades, large-scale brown coal extraction has taken place here. Part of the area also serves as a dump site.

