- Entrepreneur reportedly ignited flames within his own commercial establishment.

A forty-six-year-old gent is under suspicion for igniting a building blaze in Gerlingen, Ludwigsburg district. As per cops' records, he's the proprietor of the establishment where the inferno began around August's beginning. Various confiscated proofs were amassed from his living quarters and rides. He was apprehended last Thursday, charged with serious arson and misappropriation without a mentioned motive until now. At first, there were speculations of a mechanical failure being the fire's cause.

The fire in the mixed-use building caused at least 500,000 euros worth of estimated damage in early August. One of the three sections has remained uninhabitable since then. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

