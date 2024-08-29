Entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer returns with the project titled "Primordial Lions"

In "The Lion's Den", tense disputes aren't the only thing that goes down. Sometimes, investors don't see eye to eye behind the scenes. As the anniversary season commences on Monday at 8:15 PM on Vox and RTL, Carsten Maschmeyer will encounter two past colleagues. What's his take on this situation?

Fans of the series can rejoice at the return of two "original lions": Frank Thelen and Jochen Schweizer are set to resume their positions as investors.

When Schweizer departed the program in 2016 following three seasons, it caused quite the commotion. A production insider mentioned that Schweizer had an "ego issue" at the time. "The dynamic between him and the other four lions in the past few weeks wasn't exactly harmonious," they noted.

Has time healed all wounds? "It was a bit nostalgic to sit with the founding members again, but it also had its unique dynamics," reveals Maschmeyer. He can't speak for the rest, but he's looking forward to the reunion. "The scenes with them were enjoyable." Maschmeyer joined the lion pack in 2016. Alongside Schweizer, he only worked on one season at the time.

Maschmeyer maintains his cool

As for Thelen, he left the successful show in 2019. "Occasionally, I bump into him at events," Maschmeyer continues. He last saw Schweizer at the Adele concert in Munich. Would he welcome a permanent return of his former colleagues? "Both are seasoned entrepreneurs and investors, but most of the current lion lineup possesses those traits as well. Ultimately, the production and the network will make the decision," Maschmeyer remains composed.

Back in the pack after a one-year hiatus is Judith Williams. "Judith is a seasoned teleshopping expert with a focus on beauty products. She shines in that area. It's great that the den was lacking her presence. I'm thrilled she's back," Maschmeyer enthuses.

He also has nothing but kind words for the "newcomers" Janna Ensthaler, Tijen Onaran, and Tillman Schulz: "All three bring a fresh perspective to the show. Tijen adds a bit of spice, Tillman is, of course, a culinary connoisseur, and Janna approaches the founders with empathy, finesse, and a deep understanding of startups."

He misses Nico Rosberg

However, Maschmeyer misses one past lion: Nico Rosberg. The Formula 1 champion exited the startup series in 2022. "We're also good friends off the screen and frequently get together in the south of France. We still discuss investments and the startup scene intensively," says Maschmeyer.

He thinks it would be "a nice twist if successful founders from recent years were to take a seat in 'The Lion's Den,'" Maschmeyer muses. "Nothing would be better than a transformative moment, where someone who pitched here before now sits in the investor chair."

The 65-year-old hopes for many more pitches in the future. He firmly believes that the series will continue on television for another ten years. No other format has been able to effectively bring entrepreneurship to German living rooms in an entertaining and comprehensible way. In my daily investor life, I often meet young people who were inspired by "The Lion's Den" to start something of their own. That's something truly special that ignites my entrepreneurial spirit.

And what's next for Maschmeyer's future in "The Lion's Den"? "As long as it continues to bring me joy, to see innovative startups, and the audience is content, I'll stick around," promises the entrepreneur.

