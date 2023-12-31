Skip to content
Entrance to New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate open

The entrance to the traditional New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate is open. However, according to the police, the number of visitors at the entrance on Straße des 17. High security precautions are in place, so visitors can expect longer waiting times due to strict controls.

Visitors walk towards the Brandenburg Gate while rehearsal lights shine above.
The New Year's Eve party will be broadcast live on ZDF from 8.15 pm. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, there will once again be a firework display. An admission fee of ten euros is new this year. According to the organizers, 65,000 people can attend; online tickets were still available late Sunday afternoon.

Due to the big New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate and on Straße des 17. Juni, bus routes 106, 187 and N26 will be rerouted. Due to the party, U-Bahn line 5 and several S-Bahn lines will also no longer stop at the Brandenburg Gate and Bundestag stops from 4 p.m., according to the traffic information center.

