Enthusiasts Engage in Intense Battles Over Large Amounts: Exceptional Orb Yields Extraordinary Bid

Star-studded sphere: The baseball that baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani struck for his 50th home run of the year has hit the auction block. As per auction house Goldin, the iconic ball fetched a whopping $4.39 million (€4.06 million) at the gavel's drop. Ohtani became the first MLB player to attain the 50-home run and 50-stolen base milestone in a single season with that swing.

The ball's description reads, "This is an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind treasure in any game-used memorabilia collection. The baseball shows remarkable signs of use, with noticeable black scuffs and surface abrasions on the white cover." The Dodgers reportedly offered the lucky fan, who snagged the historic ball in left field, a cool $300,000 for the collector's item, which he turned down.

Who's the lucky buyer?

However, the buyer of the ball remains a mystery: The auction was momentarily paused to establish the ball's rightful owner. A pair of lawsuits have been filed to claim the ball's ownership. One lawsuit alleges that the fan managed to securely grab the ball with his left hand while it was on the ground, thereby gaining possession of the coveted 50/50 ball.

The lawsuit further states, "An unnamed individual illegally scaled the railing, leaped onto the fan and his arm, and assaulted the fan, causing the 50/50 ball to roll away and into the clutches of the defendant (who eventually listed the ball in the auction - Ed.)."

"Buff older gent"

In the first lawsuit, a fan celebrating his 18th birthday at the game made a claim for ownership. The lawsuit claims, "The defendant (who eventually listed the ball in the auction - Ed.) - a robust senior gentleman - squeezed the fan's arm between his legs a few moments later and ripped the 50/50 ball from the fan's grasp."

The two parties involved in the legal dispute agreed during a hearing that the auction would proceed as scheduled. The case is still ongoing.

Previously, the record was held in 1998. At that time, the ball used by Mark McGwire to hit his 70th home run in a season sold for a staggering $3.05 million (€2.82 million).

Ohtani joined the "50-50 Club" on September 19, when his Dodgers outplayed the Miami Marlins 20-4. The 30-year-old now leads his team into the World Series, where they will go head-to-head against the New York Yankees, starting this Friday.

The auctioned baseball, which brought in an impressive $4.39 million, is a significant item in any sports memorabilia collection. With the Dodgers offering a substantial sum of $300,000 for the 50/50 ball, it's clear that sports collectibles can fetch high prices.

