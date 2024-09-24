Enthusiasts are shelling out substantial sums for collectibles associated with the sitcom "Friends".

Paying homage to the beloved 90s TV series "Friends", sales continue to flourish. Astonishingly, over 100 items related to the show, such as costumes, furniture, and other set pieces, are currently up for grabs at an auction in California. Julien's Auctions confirmed that all 110 items found eager buyers. Many enthusiasts worldwide joined the bidding frenzy, either online or in California.

The auction's top earner was none other than a replica of the legendary orange couch from the Central Perk café, the go-to spot for the six main characters of the USA-based sitcom. The coveted piece fetched an impressive $29,000 (roughly €26,000), outperforming its expected price of $2,000 by a substantial fifteen times.

A gray mohair turtleneck sweater, previously worn by Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, sold for a whopping $6,500 – surpassing its estimated $1,000 price tag by more than six times. Similarly, the iconic blue-green cashmere sweater once belonging to Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, snatched a price of $6,500 as well.

Tragically, Perry passed away at his Los Angeles residence in October 2022, at the age of 54. An excess amount of anesthetic ketamine was detected in his blood. Prosecutors have pressed charges against various doctors and suppliers in connection with Perry's suspected drug overdose.

Ryder's coat was in high demand

Other items tied to Ross (portrayed by David Schwimmer), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica (Courteney Cox), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) were also available at the auction. The show, initially produced by Warner Bros. Television, counted numerous celebrity guest stars. A notable item was a pink dress paired with a leather jacket, which Hollywood star Winona Ryder donned in a specific episode. The ensemble fetched an impressive $2,600, significantly surpassing its expected price of $600.

The 90s sensation "Friends" centers around a group of youthful friends in New York. The series, starring Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe, was created in the United States from 1994 to 2004, eventually capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning the status of a global television phenomenon.

I'm not going to sugarcoat it, the price for Ryder's coat was surprisingly revelatory, surpassing its estimated cost by an astonishing four times.

Reminiscing about the auction, it wasn't a lie that the enthusiasm for "Friends" memorabilia was palpable, with bidders eagerly competing for their favorite items.

Read also: