Entertaining yet Instructive and Chortle-Inducing

 Viktoria Klein
Wyatt Earp, portrayed by Tim Fellingham, holds an unique perspective on justice and social order.
Wyatt Earp is still a legendary figure in the realm of Wild West gunfights, and the shootout at the O.K. Corral remains a cherished memory from that time. The film "Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War" documentary provides a fresh perspective on this era. It might be overly dramatized, but it's definitely an intriguing watch!

There's been a surge of interest in the Western genre lately, partly due to Kevin Costner's blockbuster "Dawn's Edge". The film, despite its complex plot, didn't perform well at the box office. However, Costner, a 69-year-old veteran, continues to carry the torch for this struggling genre and the once popular narrative style of an entire film era.

In a completely different approach, Netflix's "Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War" docu-series unfolds the story in six episodes, catering to the short-attention-span audience of TikTok. It's sensational, fun, and packed with information. For those who prefer the classic, lengthy Western story, Lawrence Kasdan's 1994 epic "Wyatt Earp", starring Kevin Costner, is a must-watch.

A comprehensive review of "Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War" by Ronny Rüsch and Axel Max can be found in the latest episode of the ntv podcast "Oscars & Raspberries". They also discuss the Western drama "The Last Deep Breath", the drama series "Deadwood", and the neo-Western series "Yellowstone".

The resurgence of interest in the Western genre can be attributed not only to Kevin Costner's films but also to modern interpretations like the Netflix series "Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War," set in the Western landscape. This series, although catering to modern viewing habits, retains the allure of Wyatt Earp's legend, making it appealing to both old and new Western enthusiasts.

