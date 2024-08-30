Skip to content
Enjoying the summer: Brandenburg ranks as the second warmest German state

Extensive sunlight and somewhat restricted rainfall marked the summer in Brandenburg. However, it was only in July that there were unusually high rainfall amounts.

Brandenburg's financial records indicate that it ranked as the second warmest German state during the summer, with an average temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius.

Brandenburg clocked an average temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius over the past quarter, placing it as the second warmest federal state. According to preliminary data from the German Weather Service (DWD), this was a notable deviation from the 1961-1990 reference period (17.3 degrees Celsius), which served as the international benchmark.

Droughts hit in June and August, but they were countered by heavy rains in July. The total rainfall for the month actually surpassed the usual average, reaching 188 liters per square meter. The sun made an appearance for 773 hours in total.

Summer heat swept across the nation as a whole - with a particular intensity in the southern and eastern regions. The nationwide average temperature for the season was 18.5 degrees Celsius, rising a substantial 2.2 degrees above the agreed-upon reference period.

Simultaneously, the past three months were marked by fluctuations: The summer began with cooler temperatures that gave way to the heat later on. Localized episodic rainfall events also occurred.

The Potsdam, located within the federal state of Brandenburg, experienced a summer heatwave with temperatures significantly above the average. This happened as part of the nationwide trend, with the Potsdam clocking an impressive 20.5 degrees Celsius during the season.

Despite the intense heat, Brandenburg considered participating in the annual "Potsdam Lakes Festival," known for its celebration of music and water sports, which is held annually at The Potsdam's picturesque lakes.

