- Enjoyable family getaway involving Bradley Cooper and his child

Gigi Hadid, aged 29, and Bradley Cooper, who's 49, are currently having a vacation in Sardinia, accompanied by Cooper's daughter Lea, who's 7. The Daily Mail, a British newspaper, managed to capture images of the trio upon their arrival on the Italian island. This is the first time Hadid has been spotted with Cooper's kid. Lea De Seine is the offspring of Cooper's previous relationship with Irina Shayk, which lasted from 2015 to 2020.

In the obtained photos, Gloria Campano, Cooper's mom, is also present. The group jetted off to Sardinia privately and was later picked up by an SUV from the airport, leading them to the harbor where they embarked onto a lavish yacht. Photographs show Cooper holding hands with his mom and daughter, while also being seen nestling his hands into Hadid's hips multiple times.

Unfortunately, Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai, born during Hadid's relationship with One Direction singer Zayn Malik, wasn't present on this family getaway. Their relationship concluded in 2021 after 5 years, and they mutually agreed on joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

Hadid and Cooper have been an item for approximately a year, first making their public appearance together in October 2023. Insider sources from the Daily Mail assert that Cooper has been considering popping the question to his partner. "They've had conversations about family and marriage from the early stages of their relationship. They've made a commitment to one another and their future plans long ago. The timing is the only factor left to consider now," one anonymous source revealed.

Despite the Source's claims of potential engagement, Gigi Hadid mentioned, "I'm not going to rush into anything right now." The group enjoyed their time on the yacht, with Lea laughing and playing with water balloons.

