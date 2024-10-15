Enhanced projected earnings for MTU

Engine company MTU bumps up its profit projections for this year. The corporation, part of the German DAX index, now estimates adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to surpass the billion-euro mark, a significant leap from the 820 million euros earned last year. The company's stock price surged by six percent after Tuesday's announcement, hitting a new record high.

The MTU board continues to anticipate annual revenues within the range of 7.3 to 7.5 billion euros. During the first three quarters, sales saw a nearly 15% boost, reaching 5.3 billion euros. The adjusted operating profit climbed about a quarter to 744 million euros, resulting in a healthy margin of 14.0%.

Financial analyst David Perry, hailing from US bank JPMorgan, observed that Airbus delivered fewer new aircraft than anticipated. Typically, engine manufacturers incur initial losses when selling new engines but later profit from maintenance, repairs, and spare parts sales.

MTU's optimistic outlook led to an increase in its profit projections for the year, with adjusted EBIT expected to exceed one billion euros. The strong financial performance is also reflected in the company's stock price, which experienced a six percent surge following the announcement.

Read also: