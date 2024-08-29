- Enhanced law enforcement presence at gatherings and functions across Hesse

After the tragic incident in Solingen, the Hessian Interior Minister, Roman Poseck from the CDU, announced a heightened police presence at gatherings and celebrations. This move is intended to enhance actual security and boost the public's feeling of security, as confirmed by the minister in Wiesbaden. Detailed security plans will be worked out and customized through one-on-one meetings between organizers and the police, according to Poseck.

The Interior Ministry has ordered Hessian police headquarters to send more officers and boost their visibility at events and celebrations throughout Hessen in the coming days, following the event in Solingen. Assistance will also be provided by officers from the Hessian Police Headquarters (HPE), along with rapid response teams.

"In the future, individuals should still be able to attend events and celebrations without fear. Otherwise, the terrorists would have accomplished their objective," the interior minister stressed.

To ensure security at various events and celebrations across Hessen, additional police officers will be deployed to the meadows and open spaces, as mentioned by the interior minister. This increased presence aims to reassure the public and deter potential threats, following the unfortunate incident in Solingen.

