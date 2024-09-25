Engaging in this activity for twenty seconds each day might alleviate feelings of stress and anxiety.

Initially, Susman was anticipating spending the majority of his retreat in lengthy meditation sessions, but unexpectedly, he discovered that only 30 minutes were designated for formal meditation practice.

Adapted to longer meditation sessions, Susman reconsidered his approach after talking to a monk later on. Instead of investing hours in meditating, the monk suggested that merely three breaths were sufficient to connect with the present moment.

As Susman shared, "This struck me. Could it be that just three breaths, or approximately 20 seconds, could significantly impact people's lives?"

Currently pursuing a doctoral degree in psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, Susman decided to put this theory to the test in a study published in April's Behaviour Research and Therapy journal. The aim was to establish whether a brief moment of self-compassionate touch, providing comfort through physical contact, could result in similar mental health advantages as meditation, which generally requires more time and dedication.

The results revealed that one single 20-second session of self-compassionate touch noticeably decreased stress, increased kindness towards the participant, and improved their overall mental well-being. Participants who practiced this micropractice daily experienced more pronounced mental health improvements compared to those who practiced less frequently.

"In our touch-starved society, we can be as kind and compassionate to ourselves as we are to others," Susman explained. "It's right at our fingertips."

This study builds upon a 2021 study conducted by German researchers, which concluded that 20 seconds of self-compassionate touch reduced cortisol levels following a stress-inducing task.

Daily brief touches boost individuals' well-being

The latest study assessed the emotions of busy college students, frequently juggling academics, work, and extracurricular activities. Participants were randomly assigned to either watch a video on self-compassionate touch or execute finger-tapping as a control group. College students practiced either of the strategies for 20 seconds per day for a month and later rated their emotional well-being.

Immediately following the first 20-second session of self-compassionate touch, college students reported an increase in self-compassion. After one month of daily practice, participants who engaged in self-compassionate touch reported higher self-compassion levels, lower stress, and improved mental health compared to the finger-tapping group.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychology director in New York City who didn't participate in the study, expressed her thoughts: "This is a fascinating but not surprising study."

"Performing this short self-compassionate touch practice daily was highly effective, almost like receiving long-term therapy."

Susman's findings address an essential question concerning the amount of self-compassion training required to reap benefits, considering people often abandon mindfulness interventions due to their time-consuming nature, as noted by Dr. Susan Evans, a psychology professor in clinical psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, who was unrelated to the research.

"Studies like Susman's represent practical value and contribute to a better understanding of how to help individuals enhance their well-being," Evans commented.

However, Hafeez emphasized that self-compassionate touch does not serve as a substitute for therapy, especially for individuals with diagnosed mental health conditions. Instead, she suggested viewing self-compassionate touch as an additional tool for mental health self-care.

"It serves as a quick fix for restructuring your thought patterns, but changing maladaptive behaviors and thought patterns requires more time and effort," Hafeez advised.

Self-compassionate touch techniques

The beauty of self-compassionate touch is that it can be practiced virtually anywhere, regardless of location, Susman maintained. First, close your eyes and revisit a recent mistake or moment that made you feel unworthy or a failure. By recalling such moments, observe any physical changes in your body.

Second, identify a comfortable body part for self-touch. In the study, individuals placed their hand over their heart and the other over their belly, yet alternatives such as massaging the back of the neck, thumb-pressing on the palm, or upper arm strokes were also encouraged. Focus on the sensations and warmth experienced through touch.

Third, ask yourself, "How can I be a loving friend to myself in this moment?" Consider forgiveness and acceptance of your flaws. Following the 20-second session, open your eyes or repeat the practice as needed.

According to the study results, individuals who made self-compassionate touch a daily habit enjoyed greater mental health benefits. Susman suggested setting a reminder, like after brushing your teeth, to perform the micropractice.

"It's not about being superior to others or viewing everything through rose-colored glasses," Susman explained. "It's about caring for yourself like a good friend."

Consequently, should you be having a challenging day, extend to yourself the privilege of being your own best friend – even for just 20 seconds.

In light of the study's findings, Susman proposed that daily self-compassionate touch could become an essential routine for enhancing mental health, stating, "Just as we prioritize physical health through exercise, we should also focus on mental wellness through self-compassionate touch."

Furthermore, the study demonstrated that this brief touch practice significantly improved participants' mental health, supporting the notion that wellness doesn't always require extensive sessions or dedicated hours, but rather, short, intentional moments of self-compassion.

