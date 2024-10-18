Engaging in Stationary Work Stance: Does It Promote Better Health?

Prolonged Sitting is Harmful - This Fact is Now Universally Accepted. Yet, Does Standing Provide an Alternative? Like Using a Standing Desk at Work? Scholars Have Delved into This. And the Answer Might Disappoint Some.

People are sitting more than ever before: As per the most recent DKV Report, Germans typically spend over nine hours daily seated - at work, in their vehicles, or in their homes. Simultaneously, the WHO cautions that extended periods of sitting can enhance the chance of heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes. However, alternate options exist, such as standing desks in the office. But does it truly make a difference?

Possibly not. A recent study conducted by scientists at the University of Sydney discovered that standing does not bring about enhanced long-term health compared to sitting. Contrarily, prolonged standing might boost the risk of vascular issues, potentially leading to varicose veins and blood clots, according to the study.

"Prolonged Standing Does Not Compensate for Sitting"

"The primary takeaway is that prolonged standing does not counterbalance a generally sedentary lifestyle," stated the study's principal author, Matthew Ahmadi, as per a statement issued by the university. "We found that more standing did not improve long-term cardiovascular health and even escalated the risk of vascular issues." The study, which was published in the "International Journal of Epidemiology", did verify that prolonged sitting increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

If standing cannot compensate for prolonged sitting, what should one do? The researchers recommend incorporating periodic physical activity into the day for individuals who sit or stand for extended periods. "Individuals who spend a great deal of time seated can lower their risk of cardiovascular diseases by engaging in more physical activity throughout the day and partaking in structured exercises," said study co-author Emmanuel Stamatakis from the University of Sydney.

Regular Physicial Activity Benefits

"Take frequent breaks, walk around, hold walking meetings, use the stairs, take regular breaks during long-distance drives, or utilize your lunch break to get up and move," Stamatakis advised. The researchers previously found in a study that approximately 6 minutes of intense or 30 minutes of moderate to intense exercise daily can help minimize the risk of heart disease, even in those who generally spend more than eleven hours daily seated.

The most recent study used data gathered over 7 to 8 years from over 83,000 adults in the UK. All participants were free of heart disease at the onset of the study. The data was quantified using gadgets similar to smartwatches worn on the wrist.

Despite the findings suggesting that standing desks may not offer enhanced long-term health benefits over sitting, it's essential to prioritize overall health and safety. Therefore, implementing regular physical activity throughout the day, whether standing or seated, is crucial.

Regular physical activity, such as taking breaks to walk around or using stairs, can significantly contribute to improving cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of heart disease, even in individuals with prolonged sedentary periods.

Read also: