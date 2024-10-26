Engaging in combat against North Korea.

According to Ukrainian predictions, there's a likelihood in the near future that North Korean soldiers could make their debut in the conflict against Russia, as per Ukrainian assessments. President Zelenskyy is utilizing this perceived threat scenario to plead with his Western associates.

Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, urged for immediate action in response to the latest civilian casualties and the potential involvement of North Korean soldiers on Russia's side, stating in his nightly video message, "Ukraine will find itself in the unenviable position of engaging with North Korea on European soil." He accused the lack of decisive action from allies of emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue his "terrorist" activities.

Zelenskyy demanded tangible actions rather than mere words. He outlined these requirements in his recently presented "victory plan," which encompasses an immediate invitation into NATO, a significant military reinforcement of Ukraine with Western financial backing, and increased support from Western nations. "It would only be fair for us to receive stronger backing," he emphasized. Zelenskyy warned that delaying decision-making only results in additional casualties.

Ukraine has been resisting Russian invasion for over two and a half years, with the aid of Western allies. On the night of Friday to Saturday, at least five individuals were killed, and over two dozen sustained injuries in the cities of Dnipro and Kyiv due to Russian rocket and drone attacks.

Zelenskyy anticipates the deployment of North Korean soldiers by Russia commencing from Sunday or Monday. He announced this on X on Friday, citing intelligence reports that the soldiers would be sent to the combat zone from October 27 or 28. This, he said, was a clear indication of Putin's determination to continue the war. Putin neither denied nor confirmed these reports this week, instead reaffirming Russia's readiness for negotiations to settle the conflict.

Zelenskyy expressed concern about the potential deployment of North Korean soldiers by Russia, reinforcing his call for immediate NATO membership and increased military support from Western allies. This military involvement could escalate the conflict further, highlighting the need for decisive action from the international community.

Given the impending deployment of North Korean soldiers, it's essential for the international military to prepare and coordinate a joint response strategy, ensuring the protection of Ukrainian territory and the preservation of peace in the region.

