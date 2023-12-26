Consulting - Energy prices: Consumer advice center expects questions in 2024

The Lower Saxony Consumer Advice Center will continue to answer many questions about energy prices in the new year. Managing Director Petra Kristandt told the German Press Agency in Hanover in response to an inquiry. "The Building Energy Act comes into force on January 1. Many consumers will be asking themselves what this means for them and, of course, what subsidies are available for renovations or heating replacements," said the Managing Director.

The expiry of the price brakes would also lead to uncertainty and questions about annual and final bills, emphasized Kristandt. "And the familiar problems with energy suppliers - such as late billing, unwanted contract changes or excessive budget billing claims - will certainly also keep us busy."

The electricity and gas price brakes are to be abolished on January 1. However, they have recently ceased to play a role for many energy consumers due to lower market prices.

The consumer advice center expects another increase in consultations this year. Concrete figures were not yet available. In 2023, consumers already had many questions about energy.

"In addition, rising food costs have kept many consumers busy this year. This has been reflected in information and inquiries about price increases and deceptive packaging," said a spokesperson.

The consumer advice center also reported a high level of demand this year in the areas of telecommunications (especially fiber optic expansion), cybercrime and the enforcement of customer rights - such as product guarantees and warranties.

