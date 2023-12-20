Energy consumption in Germany lower than ever before
Energy-intensive industries in particular recorded a decline in production, which had a "noticeable impact on energy consumption", explained the AG Energiebilanzen. The slightly warmer weather compared to the previous year only had a weak effect on reducing consumption.
Demographic developments, on the other hand, had the effect of increasing consumption, according to the AG: Around 1.35 million people had moved to the area this year, bringing the total population to just under 85.5 million.
Read also:
- This will change in December
- Attacks on ships in the Red Sea: shipping companies avoid important trade route
- Houthi rebels want to launch further attacks despite international coalition
- USA forms military coalition against Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea
Source: www.stern.de