Energy consumption in Germany lower than ever before

Energy consumption in Germany has fallen to a historic low this year. The Working Group on Energy Balances announced in Berlin on Wednesday that it expects a fall of 7.9 percent compared to the previous year to 10,791 petajoules. This means that energy consumption is more than a quarter below...

Power lines near Puchheim in Bavaria.aussiedlerbote.de
Energy-intensive industries in particular recorded a decline in production, which had a "noticeable impact on energy consumption", explained the AG Energiebilanzen. The slightly warmer weather compared to the previous year only had a weak effect on reducing consumption.

Demographic developments, on the other hand, had the effect of increasing consumption, according to the AG: Around 1.35 million people had moved to the area this year, bringing the total population to just under 85.5 million.

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth
VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

