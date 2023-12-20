Energy consumption in Germany lower than ever before

Energy-intensive industries in particular recorded a decline in production, which had a "noticeable impact on energy consumption", explained the AG Energiebilanzen. The slightly warmer weather compared to the previous year only had a weak effect on reducing consumption.

Demographic developments, on the other hand, had the effect of increasing consumption, according to the AG: Around 1.35 million people had moved to the area this year, bringing the total population to just under 85.5 million.

Source: www.stern.de