Meeting with Jürgen Klopp was delayed, revealing RB Leipzig's potential opponent as FC Liverpool in the upcoming Champions League. The team now prepares for Arne Slot, addressing Klopp's successor, who's known for carrying on the cult coach's legacy. The remaining opponents are formidable, with names like Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, and Atlético Madrid on the list, making it challenging to be the favorite.

FC Liverpool (Home)- Coach: Arne Slot (45)- Star Player: Mohamed Salah

The market has seen conservative moves since Klopp's departure, with the addition of only one notable figure, Federico Chiesa. Coach Arne Slot has managed to win two games in the Premier League with the existing player material.

Inter Milan (Away)- Coach: Simone Inzaghi (48)- Star Player: Lautaro Martinez

The previous season was impressive with 94 points, 89 goals, and a 20-point lead that secured the title. Inzaghi's team is experienced, boasting the reinforcement of players like Marko Arnautovic, Davide Frattesi, and Josép Martínez.

Juventus Turin (Home)- Coach: Thiago Motta (42)- Star Player: Dusan Vlahovic

In recent years, Juventus has lost its luster, with the last championship dating back to four years ago. Motta is expected to help revitalize the team, following their impressive performance in the Champions League with FC Bologna last season.

Atlético Madrid (Away)- Coach: Diego Simeone (54)- Star Player: Julian Alvarez

Atlético is difficult to imagine without coach Simeone. His emotional on-field appearances are a polarizing element of the team. This summer, Atlético received an impressive injection of cash, investing in players like Sørloth, Alvarez, and 185 million euros worth of new talent.

Sporting Lisbon (Home)- Coach: Rúben Amorim- Star Player: Viktor Gyökeres

Coach Amorim successfully managed to remain in the position, despite numerous offers. Gyökeres is a key offensive player, while Hjulmand maintains a stable midfield. Sporting often plays in a 3-4-3 system and boasted 12 goals in the first three league games.

Celtic Glasgow (Away)- Coach: Brendan Rodgers (51)- Star Player: Kasper Schmeichel

The departure of Matt O'Riley to Brighton resulted in almost 30 million euros for Celtic, a large chunk of which is being invested back into the Bundesliga by signing Arne Engels from Augsburg. Ex-Leipzig player Nicolas Kühn also recently found his feet at Celtic.

Aston Villa (Home)- Coach: Unai Emery (52)- Star Player: Ollie Watkins

Coach Emery elevated the team to new heights last season, securing their qualification for the Champions League. The team parted ways with key players like Diaby and Luiz, but also brought in new talent, like Amadou Onana, to bolster their roster.

Sturm Graz (Away)- Coach: Christian Ilzer (46)- Star Player: Otar Kiteishvili

Sturm Graz's championship series was broken, but the departure of key player Prass to Hoffenheim may be difficult to replace, with proceeds partly used on record signing Mika Biereth. Biereth has integrated well and scored three times in the opening four league games.

