Enduring extended hold times, lacking clarity on how to address subpar client support.

When stuck in endless hold times or dealing with clueless support on hotlines, how to navigate? The Consumer Tips Center offers advice.

Great customer service matters to many Germans, as per data from Bitkom in February. Most people prioritize their own home reception and network coverage when choosing a mobile service provider. Interestingly, 69% of users also rate good customer service as crucial.

However, what do one do when trapped in seemingly endless hold times, the service provider is unreachable, or the support staff seems lost? It's no wonder the term "customer support hell" exists, having been used in various contexts over time. Surprisingly, the Consumer Tips Center reveals that "customer support issues" are quite common.

Types of grievances

The consumer advocacy group reports that successful contact can sometimes be thwarted due to missing information. Forms fail to work, hotlines are overwhelmed, or English is the only language option available. In some cases, companies fail to respond altogether.

Even after successful contact, issues can persist. Customers may be kept waiting, receive inaccurate information, or feel unattended and disrespected by the staff.

A 2021 survey by the German Federation of Consumer Organizations (vzbv) found that most people complain about having to contact customer service repeatedly (77%), long wait times (76%), and being stuck in an endless queue (68%).

Dealing with poor customer service: General tips

The Consumer Tips Center offers some general suggestions for dealing with customer service issues. Customers must persist in resolving their problems, especially if their customer rights are being violated. They should also familiarize themselves with their rights beforehand, potentially consulting with a consumer advice center.

Customers should document all contact attempts, including the name of the service representative if possible. Deadlines, such as for cancellations, should be met in written form, sent with proof of delivery. Verbal agreements or promises should also be confirmed in writing.

The Consumer Tips Center's website provides additional tips and sample letters for cancellations, contract terminations, or objections to price hikes.

If you're dealing with missing information on forms or overwhelmed hotlines, you might find yourself seeking help in a language other than your own, all leading to frustrating experiences with customer support. The Consumer Tips Center acknowledges that these 'Other' challenges are quite prevalent. Furthermore, even when you manage to establish contact, you may still encounter delays, inaccurate information, or a lack of attention, making the situation even more 'Otherwise' satisfying.

Read also: