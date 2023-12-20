Charlotte Lindholm back in Hanover - End for "Tatort" team Göttingen

A lot is happening in the ARD crime series "Tatort". As the NDR has now announced, Commissioner Charlotte Lindholm, played by Maria Furtwängler (57), is returning to the LKA in Hanover after six assignments outside the city. Lindholm, who has been investigating for "Tatort" since 2002, had previously been transferred to Göttingen. Her first case from there was in 2019.

Her return to Hanover now means that she is saying goodbye to her colleagues in the university city, above all her co-investigator Anaïs Schmitz (Florence Kasumba, 47), the broadcaster adds.

In February, Lindholm investigates for the last time with the Göttingen team

The last case with Charlotte Lindholm and the Göttingen team will therefore be "Tatort: Geisterfahrt". It will be broadcast on February 11. According to NDR, a case with the working title "Tatort: Die kälteste Maschine" has also just been filmed. In it, Anaïs Schmitz investigates once together with the Federal Police Commissioner Thorsten Falke, played by Wotan Wilke Möhring (56). According to the broadcaster, the crime thriller will be shown in the year after next on ARD and the ARD media library.

"Saying goodbye to Göttingen is not easy"

Actress Maria Furtwängler says about the change for her character: "Charlotte Lindholm once again sets off for new shores and remains a restless investigator who doesn't stay in one place for long." Leaving Göttingen was not easy, Furtwängler continued, "working with Florence Kasumba and the team meant a lot to me. So now I'm going solo again - I'm curious to see what Charlotte Lindholm will experience on her way."

Florence Kasumba explained that her role as Anaïs Schmitz was "an interesting challenge" for her "and I really liked developing and playing the character". She is also looking forward to telling a new crime story in"Crime Scene" with Wotan Wilke Möhring as Commissioner and Anaïs Schmitz as co-investigator. The actress added: "I am now looking forward to new, exciting projects and would like to thank Team Göttingen for their time on 'Tatort' in recent years."

Meanwhile, Charlotte Lindholm's return to Hanover does not come as a surprise: when she was transferred to Göttingen after her unsuccessful stint in "Der Fall Holdt" (2017), "the time limit was taken into account", according to the broadcaster. Her time there will end with a grand finale. Christian Granderath, head of NDR fiction, is also quoted as saying: "The headstrong detective remains true to her role - teamwork is still not her thing. Her cases at the LKA in Hanover will take her all over Lower Saxony again in the future."

Changes in Frankfurt too

There are also changes elsewhere in the ARD crime series. It has also just been announced: The Hessian "Tatort" investigator team Anna Janneke and Paul Brix from Frankfurt will have their last assignment next year. As the Hessian Broadcasting Corporation announced on Tuesday, it will end after 19 cases. Filming for the last assignment of the two actors Wolfram Koch (61) and Margarita Broich (63) has just been completed.

It was also announced that the "Tatort" series will continue to be filmed in Frankfurt am Main and the surrounding area, but a new team has not yet been chosen.

Source: www.stern.de