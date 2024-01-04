Adventure museum - Encouraging: Klimahaus operator has big plans

According to the new operator Klaus Meier, the Klimahaus in Bremerhaven is set to become an important voice in the debate on the climate crisis and climate protection. "We will significantly enhance the scientific area, including with appropriate recruitment," said the Bremen-based investor in an interview with the German press agency dpa. Cooperation with scientific institutes will be expanded. The adventure museum will also be used as an event venue - for conferences and trade fairs on the subject of climate, for example.

Public benefit instead of private benefit

Wind farm entrepreneur Meier has been responsible for the continued operation of the exhibition center since the beginning of January. He wants to transform the company into a non-profit limited company. Profits are to remain in the Klimahaus in future and be used for investments in exhibitions, events and educational work, for example. "This is a place for the general public and, accordingly, it must also be a public benefit and not a private benefit," he said.

The Klimahaus is one of the most successful tourist facilities in the federal state of Bremen. It offers the opportunity to take a journey along the eighth degree of longitude - through different climate zones. The aim is to get people interested in the topic of climate and to show how fascinating and worthy of protection the earth is.

Supporters instead of decision-makers

Decisions on changes to the adventure museum are to be made as a team. "I really only see myself as a promoter of independent development and improvement, which should also take place to a certain extent from within with new employees," he explained. "It will be decided by the management together with the colleagues on site. It's not up to me." He did not want to put his opinion above the opinion of those who have worked there with great dedication for many years. The new Managing Director of the building is Ingrid Hayen, who has been working at the Klimahaus since 2014.

Climate neutrality as a goal

Meier has many suggestions and ideas. It is important to him that the house itself becomes more climate-friendly and eventually climate-neutral. According to him, extremely energy-intensive exhibition areas are at odds with the values of the Klimahaus. "Is it right to cool a room extremely in summer?" he asked. For him personally, the Antarctic room, which produces a lot of climate-damaging CO2, is difficult.

He understands that the room offers a great experience, but there are alternatives with projections, for example. It is necessary to discuss such issues with the team and the visitors. He will propose to retrospectively determine the CO2 emissions of the Klimahaus and ask: Where are we on January 1, 2024 and where do we want to be? "The Climate House must also be a climate house in terms of energy." There are also many development opportunities here.

Trees and a stream to welcome you

The new operator also has specific ideas for the entrance area. "It will be a jungle. There have to be trees in there," he said. He would like to see a small stream in which children and adults can put suggestions for improvement in a small boat. "It will be a space to experience," he said.

The city of Bremerhaven announced in July that Meier would take over the operation of the exhibition center in 2024. Three applicants had previously submitted bids in the procedure for the new award of the operating contract. The previous operator Arne Dunker, who had been managing director of the Klimahaus since it opened in 2009, would have liked to continue. Originally, Dunker had a contract until the end of June 2024. In December, Meier and Dunker agreed on the change as of January 1.

Showing solutions and providing encouragement

According to Meier, the new operator will take on all 130 employees and hire additional staff. With the Klimahaus, he wants to demonstrate solutions for the energy transition and provide encouragement. "Protecting the climate doesn't have to scare us, it can and will enrich and improve our lives."

Klimahaus Bremerhaven exhibition on the journey around the world

