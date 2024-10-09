Enchanting depiction of larval amphibians in a lake clinches Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 title.

The triumphant photograph, titled "The Swarm of Existence" by Canadian photojournalist Shane Gross, emerged victorious among an astonishing 59,228 submissions, as announced by competition organizers on Tuesday.

Gross captured this masterpiece during several hours of snorkeling through lush beds of water lilies in Cedar Lake, Vancouver Island, BC. Meticulous care was taken to maintain the fragile layer of sediment and algae on the lake bed's surface.

This image showcases a critically endangered species, as their habitats are dwindling due to habitat loss and predators. Following hatching, these tadpoles embark on their journey towards becoming toads, typically within a four to twelve-week span. However, a staggering 99% of the population fails to reach adulthood.

Jury chair Kathy Moran, a former National Geographic magazine deputy director of photography, commended the panel for being captivated by the image's blend of light, energy, and the connection between the environment and the tadpoles.

Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year accolade was bestowed upon Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas for "Life Beneath Rotten Wood," a composite image of 36 nestled photographs of slime mold and a springtail, a minuscule type of arthropod.

Moran applauded the photographer's remarkable tenacity, skill, and precision in capturing this intricate moment. The resulting macro photo displaying two species against a forest backdrop is nothing short of remarkable.

These two grand prize winners emerged from a pool of 18 category winners, encompassing photographs of a ravenous hawk devouring a squirrel, a lynx stretching in the sun, and a falcon pursuing a butterfly.

Doug Gurr, the director of London's Natural History Museum, which oversees the competition, expressed delight in showcasing these thought-provoking images in the year's collection. He believes that these captivating photographs serve to galvanize conservation efforts and spark advocacy for our planet on a global scale.

An exhibition of 100 winning photographs will debut at the museum on Friday.

Gross's winning photograph, "The Swarm of Existence," showcases his passion for travel, as he ventured to Cedar Lake, Vancouver Island, BC, to capture the critically endangered species. The global interest in wildlife photography demonstrates the importance of promoting travel to these pristine habitats, encouraging conservation efforts worldwide.

