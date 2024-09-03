- Emreli, the attacking force for 1. FC Nürnberg, participates in team drills

Mahir Emreli, the striker for the Azerbaijan national team and 1. FC Nuremberg, is making great strides in his return from a setback. He participated in parts of the team's training session, acting as a substitute during the exercise, as reported by the Franconian second-division football club.

Coach Miroslav Klose is thrilled with Emreli's progress, who had been out due to an ankle injury. "I'm really happy that Mahir is now participating in parts of team training," said the 2014 World Cup winner.

An encounter with Aue is premature for Emreli

Enrico Valentini, Jannik Hofmann, and Janni Serra also returned to action, completing the majority of the morning training session. Benjamin Goller, on the other hand, has fully integrated back into the team's training routine.

Klose praised Goller's comeback: "Benni Goller is now fully integrated. He took a tumble during training, performed a somersault, and didn't even flinch. That's a fantastic sign," said the coach. Goller is set to feature in the friendly against FC Erzgebirge Aue on September 14 (2:00 PM), but it's still early days for Emreli.

The club acquired Emreli in early August, with Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia being his previous employer. So far, Emreli has featured in 48 international games for Azerbaijan. 1. FC Nuremberg's next 2. Bundesliga match is away at newly-promoted SSV Ulm on September 14. The team currently sits in 13th place in the standings.

