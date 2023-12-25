Skip to content
Empty passenger ship rams into jetty near Hanau harbor

The accident involving a passenger ship in Hanau harbor on Monday had a minor outcome: The ship, which had no passengers on board at the time of the accident shortly after 2 p.m., reversed out of the harbor, according to the water police. The skipper reportedly wanted to turn the ship at the...

A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The accident involving a passenger ship in Hanau harbor on Monday had a minor outcome: The ship, which had no passengers on board at the time of the accident shortly after 2 p.m., reversed out of the harbor, according to the water police. The skipper reportedly wanted to turn the ship at the harbor exit. Due to the high current speed caused by high water, the port bow of the ship struck an access jetty on the right bank. As the ship suffered hardly any damage, it was reportedly able to continue its journey.

Police statement

