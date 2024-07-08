Work - Employment rate in Saxony-Anhalt up by 5 percent

In Saxony-Anhalt, since 2013, the employment rate has increased by five percentage points. According to the first results of the Microcensus, in 2023, more than three quarters of people in employment-eligible age (from 15 to under 65 years) were employed. This is evident from a press release by the Saxony-Anhalt State Statistical Office. In 2013, the employment rate among 15- to 64-year-olds was around 73%.

More Women in Part-time Employment than Men

Of the total 1,006,600 employed persons, 532,500 were male and 474,200 were female. In 2023, 37% of employed women worked 40 hours or more per week, while for men it was 69%. Therefore, 934,600 of the employed persons were dependent employees.

10% of the 449,900 female dependent employees had a limited employment contract, and 39% worked part-time. Of the 484,700 male dependent employees, only 12% were part-time employees, according to the Office.

44% of the people in Saxony-Anhalt earned their main livelihood from their own employment. In the average year 2023, the most employed persons had a monthly net income between 1,500 and under 2,000 Euro (27%). For 22% of the employed persons, the monthly net income was between 2,000 and under 2,500 Euro, and for 11% it was between 2,500 and under 3,000 Euro.

Fewer Unemployed

The number of employed persons in Saxony-Anhalt has decreased compared to 2013 - this is due to the fact that the total population in the observation period decreased by four percent from 2.249,700 to 2.151,300. In 2023, 1,006,600 people were employed. This was about four percent fewer than in 2013 (1,050,000). The employment rate in both years was around 47%.

The number of unemployed persons who were actively seeking employment, however, significantly decreased, according to the Office. Between 2013 and 2023, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 62% from 104,500 to 39,900 people. The number of non-employed persons, i.e., mainly children, retirees, and pensioners, remained relatively constant with an increase of one percent. In total, the number of non-employed persons exceeded the number of employed persons in 2023.

The Microcensus results are based on a household survey, in which one percent of private households are surveyed annually, as stated.

