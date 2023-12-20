Employment agency - Employment in mining decline: almost 800 miners

The number of people employed in Saxony's mining industry has fallen in recent years. While more than 2,200 men and women were still working in mining in 2019, only a good 2,000 people earned their living there last year, according to figures from the Federal Employment Agency. This included just under 800 traditional miners.

Other occupations in the sector included mechanical and plant engineers, janitors, security services and administrative and office clerks. In a regional comparison, the district of Bautzen stands out - just under one in four employees in the mining industry are in this region.

Lignite is still mined in Saxony for energy production, but according to an overview by the Upper Mining Authority, stone and earth, kaolin and fluorspar are also mined. There are also plans to build new mines, for example to extract lithium and tin.

According to the regional directorate of the Federal Employment Agency, securing skilled workers is also an important task in the mining industry. In the next ten years, almost one in three employees will retire and at least some of the jobs will have to be filled. However, there is also a strong trend towards automation. "Robotic vehicles and automatic drilling machines are already being used in mines," explained spokesman Frank Vollgold. "Drones or diving robots are surveying areas that are difficult to access and autonomous maintenance robots are repairing machines." This has changed the work processes and technical requirements for skilled workers.

Last year, there were 20 trainees in mining, open-cast mining and blasting technology in Germany. According to the information provided, these professions offer good earning opportunities. At 3655 euros per month, the median wage is more than 600 euros above the average for all full-time employees, according to the regional directorate.

Source: www.stern.de