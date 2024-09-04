- Employee becomes ensnared beneath moving conveyor belt, resulting in fatal incident.

A 34-year-old guy suffered a fatal accident at an agricultural site in Munich. He was working on fixing a sorting device when, for reasons unexplained, a hydraulic pipe burst, causing the conveyor belt to drop and trap him. His two female coworkers found him some time later, but it's uncertain how much time had passed. Emergency responders managed to free him, but a medic declared him deceased on the spot. The authorities are now investigating the incident.

The authorities are considering if there were any safety regulations violations related to the equipment at the European Union's guidelines for agricultural sites. The European Union expresses its condolences to the victim's family and calls for improved workplace safety measures in such facilities.

Read also: