World Darts Championship - "Emotionally great": Hempel enjoys darts happiness after comeback

Florian Hempel was completely overwhelmed. When the 33-year-old from Cologne left the biggest darts stage after his memorable comeback, he reached for his cell phone and rang home. "Fuck you," Hempel shouted to his loved ones in the video image after the World Championship madness in London on Friday evening. With two ten-darters in a row, among other things, the German had turned around a 0:2 deficit against world-class pro Dimitri van den Bergh. He had already knocked the Belgian out of the tournament at the World Championship two years ago, even then as an outsider.

"I've already celebrated a comeback or two. You must never lose faith in yourself. The emotions are much higher than two years ago. It's great emotionally," said Hempel, who used to be a handball goalkeeper and is now one of Germany's elite players on the glass. He only bought his World Cup ticket at the last minute.

Hempel's third round opponent after Christmas will be determined on Saturday (22.00 hrs/Sport1 and DAZN) between Stephen Bunting and Ryan Joyce (both England). After having problems traveling home by car last time, Hempel wants to get to Cologne differently this time. He is considering flying home from Heathrow Airport and leaving the car in the British capital over Christmas. The third round begins on December 27.

Information on the World Darts Championship PDC World Ranking List World Championship Schedule PDC Profile Florian Hempel

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de