- Emotional messages after the attack

The British Royal Family has issued two emotional statements following the tragedy in Southport. On Monday morning, two children were stabbed to death and nine injured, six seriously, during an attack on a Taylor Swift dance workshop. Two adults are also in a critical condition, according to Merseyside Police.

Sympathy for the victims, gratitude to the emergency services

In their statement, shared on X (formerly Twitter) and in their Instagram story, Prince William (42) and his wife Princess Kate (42) express their sympathies to the affected families. "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed or injured in Southport today are going through."

The couple further writes: "We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to all those affected by this horrifying and appalling attack." They also pay tribute to the emergency services: "We also want to thank the emergency services who showed such compassion and professionalism in the face of the most horrifying scenes, when their community needed them most."

Royal couple expresses "deep shock"

King Charles III (75) and Queen Camilla (77) also express their "deep shock" at the "absolutely brutal" stabbing attack, conveying their "heartfelt condolences" via their social media platforms.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (61) states in his statement: "Horrible and deeply shocking news from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I will be kept updated on the situation as it develops."

The workshop at a dance studio in the British coastal town of Southport was aimed at children from the second to sixth grades. With the theme "Taylor Swift," it was to combine dance and yoga. A 17-year-old, born in Cardiff, was arrested. He is believed to have traveled to the scene by taxi.

