Emotional lines to her husband

Emma Heming-Willis (45) celebrated a special anniversary in an Instagram post last Wednesday: "16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him grows and grows," she wrote in pictures with husband Bruce Willis (68). In the two snapshots, the two can be seen in summery outfits and hugging each other tightly.

In an Instagram story, the 45-year-old revealed how she was feeling on this special day. "I just got off the phone with a very dear friend who I was able to cry with," Heming-Willis said. "It's really important to have someone you can trust with your feelings. Instead of just bottling it up and doing the best you can and kind of fighting through it, which is what I tend to do."

Holidays and anniversaries are hard, she continued. "But for me, this year has really been about community, building community and connection. And I just want to say that was my lifeline and I want to say thank you for that." Bruce Willis' family announced in February 2023 that the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis are said to have met at a gym in 2007 and married in 2009. The couple have two daughters together, Mabel (11) and Evelyn (9). Willis has three children with his previous wife Demi Moore (61): daughters Rumer (35), Tallulah (29) and Scout LaRue Willis (32).

