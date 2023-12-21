Emmanuel Macron defends Gérard Depardieu

Accusations of sexual misconduct against France's star actor Gérard Depardieu are now piling up. However, the 74-year-old denies all allegations - and is now receiving prominent support. None other than French President Emmanuel Macron has come to his defense.

Several women have accused Gérard Depardieu of raping and abusing them. The actor has also been criticized for sexist and obscene remarks. As a result, he is now to be stripped of his Legion of Honor title, among other things, and the Paris wax museum has also removed his figure.

However, Depardieu is now receiving public support from none other than French President Emmanuel Macron. In an interview with the French television channel France 5, Macron spoke of a "manhunt" for Depardieu and declared: "I detest this."

He was a "great admirer" of Depardieu, who was a "great" actor, Macron continued. "He has made France famous, our great writers, our great personalities." The actor makes France "proud", said the French president. There may be "victims, but there is also the presumption of innocence", he added. France must not slip into an "age of suspicion".

"Disgrace for France"

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak had previously described Depardieu's behavior towards women as a "disgrace to France" and initiated his expulsion from the "Légiòn d'Honneur". This was triggered by a documentary in which Depardieu can be seen making numerous vulgar and sexist comments during a filming trip to North Korea.

Macron apparently sees this differently: the Legion of Honour "Légiòn d'Honneur" is an order "that is not there to moralize people", he explained. "So the Legion of Honor title will not be stripped on the basis of a documentary."

However, there are numerous allegations against Depardieu. An investigation into allegations of rape against the now 74-year-old has been ongoing in France since the end of 2020. At the beginning of December 2023, actress Hélène Darras reported him for sexual assault during filming in 2007. Another complaint was filed by a Spanish journalist who the actor allegedly assaulted 30 years ago. Depardieu denies all allegations.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de