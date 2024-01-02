People - Emma Stone comes out as Taylor Swift's groupie

Oscar winner Emma Stone (35, "La La Land") said she attended three concerts by her longtime friend Taylor Swift (34) last year. "It was incredible to see," said the actress on the "Graham Norton Show" about her first concert visit to her home state of Arizona, where Swift began her ongoing world tour "The Eras Tour" in March 2023.

A "very special" detail for Stone was the fact that Swift had the same choreographer for the tour that Stone herself had worked with for the film musical "La La Land", the actress said.

Stone said that she and Swift had been friends "since she was 17 and I was 18" and that they had met at an event in Los Angeles: "And we've stayed in touch ever since and become good friends."

Pop singer Swift was named "Time" magazine's Person of the Year 2023 and is breaking records with her"Eras" tour and albums. This week, she overtook music legend Elvis Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks at the top of the US album charts, according to the music magazine "Billboard", which publishes the charts. Her current album "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is now number one in the US album charts for the fifth consecutive week, meaning that the 34-year-old has had an album at the top for a total of 68 weeks, breaking Presley's record of 67 weeks. According to Billboard, only the Beatles have topped the US album charts for longer than Swift, at 132 weeks.

Interview clip on YouTube

Source: www.stern.de