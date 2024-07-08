Emma Corrin attends the premiere in suspenders

"Deadpool & Wolverine" have Germany premiere in Berlin. At the event, film villain Emma Corrin steals the show from the two leading men Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the red carpet with powerful straps.

It was already hot enough in the capital city on this summer day, but Emma Corrin adds to it. The British star, who identifies as non-binary and prefers the pronouns they/them, appears at the German premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine" in Berlin in a revealing outfit. Corrin wears a black minidress with attached straps, designed by Anthony Vacarello for Yves Saint Laurent. Strapless silk stockings and high-heeled peep toes complete the sexy look. Even her hair color fits the overall image: Corrin, known for her role as Princess Diana in the Netflix series "The Crown," has dyed her short hair black for the film, in which the superheroes Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (portrayed by Hugh Jackman) must team up to fight villains together, sports a bald head.

"Thank you, Berlin," Corrin writes on Instagram in German and continues in English: "This was the warmest welcome I could ever imagine - and my first time in Berlin. Thank you all, it was crazy!"

"Sexiest Men Alive" rather unsexy

"Did the boys not understand the dress code?", wittily comments a follower of Corrin in the comment section. In truth, Reynolds and Jackman, both of whom have been named "Sexiest Man Alive" by People Magazine, look rather pale and proper next to their co-star. "I'm really disappointed that Ryan and Hugh aren't wearing straps in the photo at least under their pants ...", jests another user.

Corrin's look, however, leaves many fans speechless, causing them to express their excitement primarily through numerous flame and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's rather sporty look, on the other hand, fit in well with another highlight of their Berlin trip. The Hollywood stars were present at the EM match Turkey against the Netherlands in the stadium and were even allowed to sign the ball.

